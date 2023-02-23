Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.