Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,958 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.

NYSE:SNN opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

