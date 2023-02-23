Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SI. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE SI opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

