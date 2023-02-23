Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

THC stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

