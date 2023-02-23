Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

