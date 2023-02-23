Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,327 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

