Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BDN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,832,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.