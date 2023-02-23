Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BDN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,832,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.