BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BRC Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
