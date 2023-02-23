BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

