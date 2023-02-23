BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BRC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.