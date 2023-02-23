BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19. 197,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,499,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Specifically, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,127,601.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,601.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,595 shares of company stock worth $4,175,768 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

