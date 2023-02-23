Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.30-$7.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. 379,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,678. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

