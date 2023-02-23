Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $65,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

