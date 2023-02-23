British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.50

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.68. The stock has a market cap of £140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of -0.03.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

