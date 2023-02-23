Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $576.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

