Brokerages Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) PT at $12.92

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $17.13.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

