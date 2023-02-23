Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $11.94

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

