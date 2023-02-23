Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $296.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

