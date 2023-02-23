Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.93

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$45.93 and last traded at C$46.00, with a volume of 252818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The firm has a market cap of C$18.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total transaction of C$14,593,403.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

