Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) & Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Head to Head Analysis

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.06 $490.00 million $5.71 5.97 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $8.53 billion 0.04 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Brookfield Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.