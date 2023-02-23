Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Brunswick stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

