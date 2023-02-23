BTIG Research Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

