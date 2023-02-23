Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 20821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

