BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading 2% Higher

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 6,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

BW LPG Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

