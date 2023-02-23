BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 100.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 321,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 161,351 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,146,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

