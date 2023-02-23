BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 3.8%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BYD Electronic (International) in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34.

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

