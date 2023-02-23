CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.73

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289.73 and traded as high as $304.11. CACI International shares last traded at $300.94, with a volume of 105,337 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Raymond James raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

