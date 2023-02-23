Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $193.99 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,793 shares of company stock worth $32,438,372 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.