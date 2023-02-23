CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,498 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of CalAmp worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CalAmp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.53 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Stories

