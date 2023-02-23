Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,203. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

