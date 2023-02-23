Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $132.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.
CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.
Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CPT opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
