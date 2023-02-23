Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.