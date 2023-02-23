Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for System1 Group (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.89% from the company’s previous close.

System1 Group Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of LON:SYS1 traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 180 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.78. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £22.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other System1 Group news, insider Conrad Bona bought 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.76 ($22,879.05). In related news, insider Conrad Bona purchased 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £18,998.76 ($22,879.05). Also, insider Chris Willford purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,041.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,887 shares of company stock worth $4,899,696. Company insiders own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

