Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.20% of Capital Bancorp worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.