Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.70

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.70 and traded as low as C$42.61. Capital Power shares last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 321,446 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.85.

The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

