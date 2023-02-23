Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $300.64 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and $300.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.97 or 0.06899812 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00082503 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028866 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00056841 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010256 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028216 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,656,237,909 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
