Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 10.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 13,508,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,044,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.
Carvana Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.