Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 10.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 13,508,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,044,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

