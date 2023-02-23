CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.78 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $95.17 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00214003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,509.63 or 0.99955361 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11692343 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,880,916.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

