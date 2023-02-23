Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.26. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 32,380 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Cellectis Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

