Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.26. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 32,380 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
