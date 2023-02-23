Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

