Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,400 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
