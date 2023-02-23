Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

