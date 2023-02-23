Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.12 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

