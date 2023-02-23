Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.16 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.11 and a 200 day moving average of $355.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

