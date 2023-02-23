Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

ADSK opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

