Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

BLDR stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

