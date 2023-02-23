Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
