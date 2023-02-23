Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.10. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 130,885 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

