Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM
In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
