Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

