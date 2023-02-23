Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Position Trimmed by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.30% of Chain Bridge I worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.37.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

