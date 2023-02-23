Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.9 %

CRL stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 156,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,175. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

