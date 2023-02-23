Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

