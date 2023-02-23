Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,595. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.86. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
