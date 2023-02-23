Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,595. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.86. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

